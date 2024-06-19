Odikro of Abura Tsetsekasum calls for peace 

Samuel Ackon, GNA

Abura Tsetsekasum (C/R), June 19, GNA – The newly installed Odikro (Chief) of Abura Tsetsekasum, Nana Yeboah II, has called for peace in the community to accelerate the town’s development and transformation.

He also urged his people to unite to help to woo investors to create jobs.

Nana Yeboah, known in private life as Mr Kwame Idan, a Japan based Ghanaian businessman in the auto-mobile industry, was giving his maiden speech after his installation on Tuesday.

He disclosed that together with his family, he had initiated the construction of a six room teachers’ bungalow to enable teachers stay in the town and deliver on their mandate to educate their children.

The Odikro promised to get the community a pipe-borne water, because the community relied on a borehole and if faulty, used a nearby stream.

He expressed gratitude to the kingmakers and the people of Abura Tsetsekasum for the confidence reposed in him and assured them of his determination to continue with the good works done for the community to ensure its growth.

He also pledged to administer an all-inclusive rule where he will accommodate the views and suggestions of the people to advance development in the area.

The event was characterised by a spectacular cocktail of vibrant cultural display, musketry and music, which summed up into a testament of the rich heritage and tradition of the people of Abura Tsetsekasum.

Nana Yeboah appealed to the government to construct the road leading to the town located in the Abura-Asebu-Kwamankese District of the Central Region.

