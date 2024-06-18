Takoradi MP commissions second Astroturf in Takoradi  

By Seth Danquah

Essikafombatam (W/R), June 18, GNA – Mr. Kwabena Okyere Darko-Mensah the Member of Parliament (MP) for Takoradi Constituency, has commissioned an astroturf in Essikafombatam No. 1, a suburb of Takoradi in the Western Region.

The new facility, being the second to be commissioned in the constituency after the New Takoradi, is aimed at promoting sports development and youth empowerment in the constituency.

The construction of the project, which began in October 2020 was fully funded by the GNPC Foundation, the corporate social investment arm of the Ghana National Petroleum Corporation (GNPC).

Speaking at the commissioning ceremony, Mr Darko-Mensah said the astroturf, which was fully equipped with floodlights and modern playing surfaces, is expected to serve as a hub for football and other sports activities in the area.

The MP, who is also the Western Regional Minister, emphasized the importance of investing in sports infrastructure to develop the skills of young people in the constituency.

He maintained that the second astroturf commissioned by him in both New Takoradi Lower and the Essikafombatam No. 1 communities, demonstrated his commitment to promoting sports development and youth empowerment in the area.

He warned that the facility would not be used for entertainment activities and events like funerals and religious services so that it could last to serve its purpose and commissioned a Five-member Committee into the office to oversee the activities of the facility.

Mr. Darko-Mensah hinted that spaces around the facility would be paved to give the facility a befitting status of an ultramodern astroturf with a gym facility, parking and a fence to secure the compound of the cluster of schools which housed the facility.

Dr Carolina Aggrey-Fynn, Deputy Manager of GNPC Foundation in charge of education and training, expressed optimism that the facility would facilitate the development of more football talents in the constituency and the metropolis as well as the country at large.

She noted that the facility would benefit and help lift soccer among the youth and the schoolchildren around the area, as well as develop sporting activities in the region.

He disclosed that the GNPC Foundation focused on economic empowerment, where it has facilitated several programs in self-reliance and business development, and education in the country while taking other infrastructural projects.

The commissioning ceremony was followed by a football gala and attended by residents of the communities, football players, community leaders, and members of the New Patriotic Party (NPP).

The traditional football ground hitherto known as “Koby’ Park” has seen the rise of many football stars in the region like Augustine Arhinful, Abeiku Ainison and Steven Baidoo, and aided the qualification of Fijai FC to a Division 1 League.

Members of the community present at the ceremony showed their excitement and sense of gratitude to the MP and the leadership of the GNPC Foundation who released funds to ensure that the project was successful.

GNA

