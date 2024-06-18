ACET initiates discussions to hold governments accountable  

By Kodjo Adams

Accra, June 18, GNA- A two-day consultative dialogue to draft a vision for the country’s development agenda is underway in Accra.

The forum, christened: “Citizens’ Convention Ghana Compact”, is organised by the African Centre for Economic Transformation (ACET) in collaboration with the National Commission for Civic Education and development partners.

The forum brought together over 500 participants, including political leaders, government agencies, civil society organisations, and business leaders, to chart the path to national development.

Dr Kingsley Y. Amoako, President of ACET, said the dialogue sought to bring about political and constitutional reforms to make authorities more accountable and put issues that mattered at the heart of the December elections.

It is also to ensure fiscally responsible policies to raise more money for the country’s development and avoid relying on external loans and aid.

He said in January 2025, a new government would take office and usher in the second quarter of the 21st century, which called for accelerated development and greater prosperity.

Dr Amoako said, that despite decades of progress, Ghana faced persistent political, social, and economic challenges that prevented its citizens from achieving their full potential.

He noted that after nearly seven decades of independence, the country’s structure remained virtually unchanged and was still dependent on the export of unprocessed primary commodities.

All those issues called for stakeholder engagements to urgently address the challenges and ensure sustainable development.

The President of ACET said the dialogue would include breakout sessions on gender equality, youth employment and skills, constitutional review, national development planning, and others.

The outcome of the deliberations, he stated, would be a citizens’ declaration on a social contract, including an accountability mechanism that reflected milestones for the aspirations over time.

For the government, he said the declaration would stress the need to plan and manage finances responsibly and to prioritise the well-being of the people over politics.

Dr Anthony Yaw Baah, Secretary General of the Trade Union Congress of Ghana, welcomed the engagement and said the Compact would serve as terms of reference for the leaders elected to be accountable to the people.

Dr Kodjo E. Mensah Abrampah, Director General, National Development Planning Commission, said the Ghana Compact would enhance the work of the Commission through effective engagement with the citizens.

The Compact, he said, would help reposition the Commission to be responsible and responsive to its mandate, as well as institute monitoring mechanisms to ensure positive outcomes of its development plans.

