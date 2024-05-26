World Vision, stakeholders launch Fifth ‘Triple S’ Challenge   

By Benjamin Mensah, GNA

Accra, May 26, GNA – The World Vision Ghana (WVI-G), a child-focused Christian humanitarian organisation, and some partners have launched the Fifth Edition of the School Sanitation Solutions (Triple S) Challenge competition to unearth solution-oriented ideas from children to tackle Ghana’s sanitation issues.

The competition is open to pupils in both public and private schools from primary Six to junior high school in all the 16 regions of Ghana.

For the first part, contestants would be expected to write a 1500-word essay on a topic soon to be announced in the media.

They would be asked to describe how sanitation problems are adversely affecting teaching and learning in their communities.

Shortlisted winners would then be quizzed on sanitation issues on the Ghana Broadcasting Corporation’s programme: “What Do You Know” to determine the overall winner, to be declared; “Child Sanitation Diplomat.”

The diplomat, apart from prizes from the organisers, would also be involved in the identification and implementation of sanitation projects in his or her school and communities.

Since September 2019, when the Triple S Challenge was launched, each child sanitation diplomat had worked to influence children to become sanitation conscious and agents of change, challenging them to co-create sustainable solutions to sanitation challenges around them.

The children also advocate the removal of barriers and increased access to improved sanitation, particularly in basic schools.

They have addressed the Mole Water, Saintation and Hygiene (WASH) conference, a civil society organisation multistakeholder platform aimed at reviewing sector performance, influencing policies, removing barriers, and promoting access to sustainable water, sanitation, and hygiene services.

Some of the winners have also benefitted from trips abroad.

Mr NoahTumfo, the Chief Director, Ministry of Sanitation and Water Resources, in a speech read on his behalf at the launch, described sanitation as a driver of development and said the youth and children must be encouraged to do more in WASH activities.

Resolving sanitation issues in the country would result in significant resource savings, he said, and stressed the need to involve the youth in national decision-making processes, as they had brilliant ideas to help solve the country’s WASH problems.

“Let’s encourage children to do more. Let them advocate… Let’s create the enabling environment for them to express more,” Mr Tumfo said, and commended World Vision for granting children the platform to unleash their creative ideas.

“May the best win this year,” he added.

Mr Yaw Attah Arhin, the WASH Technical Specialist, World Vision Ghana, lauded the active involvement and support of relevant stakeholders to make the challenge unique.

These include the Hall Media, the Sanitation Ministry, School Health Education Unit of the Ghana Education Service, the GAMA Sanitation and Water Project, and Zoomlion Foundation.

“I am happy to announce that tremendous progress has been made towards the achievement of the following objectives of the Triple S Challenge: Influencing children to become sanitation conscious and agents of change, Challenging children to co-create sustainable solutions to sanitation challenges around them and advocating the removal of barriers and increased access to improved sanitation, particularly in basic schools,” Mr Arhin said.

“The first, second, third and fourth child sanitation diplomats – Neriah Tettey of Silicon Valley International School, Ofankor, Accra; Naziru Mawadatu of Damongo Girls Model JHS; Maame Akua Ohenewaa Gyimah of Dawhenya Methodist ‘B’ Basic School; and Adjoa Gyakoa Appiah-kubi of Efutu MA Basic School, have all been worthy ambassadors in the effort to defeat poor sanitation.”

“Adjoa’s project has just begun, and from all indications, she’s off to a great start.”

The reigning Child Sanitation Diplomat, Adjoa Gyakoa Appiah Kubi, had hosted several activities, including an executive breakfast conversation in Cape Coast, as well as a visit to the Sanitation Minister.

She is being supported to implement the rest of her one-year sanitation project till a new diplomat is crowned

Adjoa Appiah-Kubi said her campaign had been structured around learning, sensitising peers, and advocating better sanitation practices.

As part of her peer sensitisation campaigns, she had visited Ganaa Memorial JHS in the Upper West Region, facilitated by CONIWAS.

The challenge is being organised jointly with the Ministry of Sanitation and Water Resources, Greater Accra Metropolitan Area Sanitation and Water Project (GAMA-SWP), Zoomlion Foundation, and Kings Hall Media.

