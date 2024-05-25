World Bank gives economic hope to 299 trainees in Bodi District  

By Alex Gyandu Asante, GNA

Bodi, May 25, GNA – The World Bank through the Government and in collaboration with the sefwi Bodi District Assembly, has disbursed an amount of GHC287,730.00 to 299 trainees in the Bodi District of the Western North Region.

The beneficiaries are from Kafukaa, Kofibrafo, Attabokaa Krayawkrom and Denchemuasue.

The support is under the Ghana Productive Safety Net Project to reduce Poverty within the Bodi area.

The Productive Inclusive Consultant, Mr Daniel Boateng, who represented the World Bank, advised the beneficiaries not to misuse the funds or the input given to them.

He said the idea of the government through the initiative was to expand and enhance social safety net and help them to venture into income generating activities.

Mr Boateng explained to the beneficiaries that inputs dealers were brought to the programme to sell the right inputs at a lower cost to the beneficiaries and prevent them from the misuse of the money given to them.

“I want you to understand that all the inputs you need are being displayed by the right dealers, so kindly buy from here when you receive your money and don’t go and sell them after buying from here, “he said.

The District Chief Executive of the area, Mr Ignatus Akwasi Amankwah, cautioned the beneficiaries to take advantage of the initiative as much as possible to make a living to take care of their families.

The Chief of Sefwi Krayawkrom, Nana Kwabena Nkuah, told the beneficiaries to desist from the habit of selling the inputs after buying or misusing the money.

The 299 beneficiaries were trained under the programme in vegetable farming, Snail farming, Piggery farming, Grasscutter Rearing. Rabbitry farming and Soap making.

GNA

