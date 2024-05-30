Western North Region to plant over 1,000,000 trees 

By Alex Baah Boadi, GNA

Adeimbra (WN/R), May 30, GNA – Reverend Edward Opoku Antwi, the Western North Regional Deputy Manager of the Forestry Services Division, says the Region has targeted to plant over one million seedlings during this year’s green Ghana day scheduled for June 7, 2024.

He explained that the Region had four forest districts and that preparations were far advanced to ensure a successful exercise.

He said the Bibiani forest district was scheduled to plant 300,000, Enchi Forest district 200,000, Juabose 300,000 while the Sefwi-waiwso Forest district would also plant 300,000.

The Deputy Regional Manager said the region exceeded its target in the first year of the initiative from 250,000 to 420,000, and from 1,500,000 to 1,657,024 in 2022 and from 1,000,000 to 1,250,369 in 2023.

Reverend Opoku-Antwi, said this in an interview with the Ghana News Agency on preparations ahead of this year’s Green Ghana project, which is under the theme: “Growing for a Greener tomorrow.”

The Deputy Regional Manager, who is also in charge of this year’s Green Ghana project in the Region, emphasised that this year’s initiative would not be different from previous one’s except that most of the seedlings would be planted in Forest reserves to restore depleted forests reserves.

He expressed satisfaction with the survival rates within the Region from 2021, describing it as successful.

He also indicated that they had raised enough seedlings for this year’s exercise and appealed to individuals, traditional authorities, religious institutions and schools to embrace the exercise for a Greener tomorrow.

GNA

