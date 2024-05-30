Blue Clouds Entertainments signs young music sensation Juizi

By Simon Asare



Accra, May 30, GNA – Blue Clouds Entertainments has announced the signing of Juizi, a teenage musical sensation.



The label revealed Juizi with a photo posted on their official Instagram page with the description “New Talent On Board, We Welcome You To The Family Juizi”.



Born August 12, 2011, the music prodigy known in real life as Shahad Mansur Malor is an amazing Ghanaian hip-hop artiste known for his profound songs and soothing voice.



Juizi says his desire has always been to share his songs with his people, and he began writing his own lyrics when he was six years old.



Juizi also mentioned that his role model is the late American rapper Juice WRLD, and that he draws inspiration from friends and family.



The young artiste refined his skills via years of dedicated practice and formal voice training, influenced by Hip-hop, Afrobeats, R&B, and Amapiano.



He always blends soulful melodies with heartfelt lyrics, which are generally inspired by his admiration for some genres, including Hip-hop, Afro-piano, and Amapiano.



Most of Juizi’s songs unravel intricate stories of lifestyle, hustle, chill and loneliness. His melancholic vocals and lyrical lyrics captivate listeners, drawing them into and embracing the life we are living.



Having joined Blue Clouds Entertainments, which was founded by Ghanaian businessman Mr. Munaga M. Mohammed, the new music sensation becomes the new recruit for the label that is gradually becoming the home of young talented artistes.



Meanwhile , Juizi’s new release under the label, a lovelorn classic titled ‘My People,’ has been published today across all the major streaming platforms.

