NCCE, Fire Service train pupils on fire safety 

Accra, May 30, GNA – The Ketu North Municipal Office of the National Commission for Civic Education (NCCE) has collaborated with the Ghana National Fire Service (GNFS) to educate some Basic School Pupils on fire safety.

This was during an excursion organised by the NCCE for the pupils to the Ketu North Municipal Fire Station at Penyi, Ms Juliet Enam Obiri, NCCE Ketu North Director said in a press release.

She said the firefighters took the pupils through theoretical knowledge and practical training on how to detect, prevent, and put out fires with safety equipment.

The Director said the Ketu North Municipal Commander of GNFS, ADO1 Bright Kugmakin, also took the pupils through the mandate and functions of the Service and advised them against making prank calls to the Service.

“in case of fire outbreak, do not panic, take your time and give accurate directions for help,” he said.

Pupils from Penyi Anglican JHS, Penyi A.M.E Zion No2 JHS and Cry To The Bride Mission School- Penyi participated in the Fire Safety and Civic Education engagements.

GNA

Share this:

WhatsApp

Post



Email

