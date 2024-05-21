We will continue to invest in innovative products that enhance customer experience

Accra, May 21, GNA – Mr Oliver Alawuba, Chief Executive Officer and Group Managing Director, United Bank for Africa (UBA), says the bank will continue to invest in innovative products, services and digital platforms that enhance customer experience and operational efficiency.

He said the bank’s commitment to Corporate Social Responsibility was stronger, with initiatives focused on education, healthcare, and environmental sustainability towards making a concrete impact on customers and communities across Africa.

The Group Managing Director was speaking at the UBA’s 75th Anniversary Global Press Conference in Lagos and supported by UBA Executive Management.

Mr Alawuba said this milestone was not just a celebration of opportunity, but a testament to resilience, innovation, and unwavering commitment to excellence.

He said since its inception in 1949, UBA had evolved from a modest beginning in Lagos to global recognition with a presence in 20 African countries and four global financial centres of the world.

The Group Managing Director said they were committed to expanding their presence, seizing the opportunities, and delivering value to all stakeholders.

He said collaborations and partnerships were exemplified by their recently signed agreement with the African Continental Free Trade Area Secretariat, adding that they were putting forward USD billion for Small and Medium Enterprise funding for Africa and beyond.

Mr Alawuba said amidst economic challenges UBA had demonstrated multiple financial strength and resilience in terms of performance, which was a testament to their robust fundamentals and strategic decisions.

“As we navigate the ever-changing landscape, we remain committed to creating advance value for our shareholders and capitalising on opportunities in the markets.”

“We are dedicated to different relationships with customers, employees, investors and other stakeholders for mutual benefits and long-term success,” he added.

Mr Muyiwa Akinyemi, Deputy Managing Director, UBA Group, said over the past 75 years, they had exemplified stability, reliability, and excellence in the bank, achieving various milestones.

He said their commitment to exceptional customer experience, as well as financial strength and resilience over the years, had been key to their success.

“Our robust performance, especially in the last couple of years on the scores are some strategies and commitments of operational excellence,” he added.

The Deputy Managing Director said their international commitments to global sustainable practices, and Corporate Social Responsibility had basic impacts across Africa through various initiatives in development, among others.

“Together, we want you to uphold our core values of excellence, enterprise and execution, driving sustainable growth and success,” he added.

