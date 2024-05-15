Ghana thrash Ivory Coast in WAFU B opener  

By Francis Ofori

Accra, May 15, GNA – The Black Starlets of Ghana recorded a commanding 5-1 victory over Cote D’ Ivoire in the opening fixture of the 2024 West Africa Football Union (WAFU) Zone B Championship.

The clash, which took place at the University of Ghana Sports Stadium saw Ghana’s youth side embark on an impressive journey towards booking a place at the 2025 U-17 Africa Cup of Nations.

Goals from Joseph Narbi, Godfred Sarpong, Harve Gbafa and Mark Mensah were enough to send Ghana top of Group A.

Narbi gave the Starlets the lead 27 minutes into the game before sealing his second for the night three minutes to halftime.

After recess, Coach Laryea Kingston’s men were still dominant despite securing a two-goal advantage over the Ivorians.

Sarpong was in a perfect position to register his name on the scoresheet in the 48th minute.

Cote D’ Ivoire pulled a consolation goal in the 50th minute with hopes of getting back on track to punish the host nation.

It was a fair share of possession until Harve Gbafa also found the net in the 53rd minute before Mensah cemented Ghana’s lead on extra time.

Ghana would face Benin in their next encounter.

GNA

Share this:

WhatsApp

Post



Email

