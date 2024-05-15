GPHA reprimands security personnel involved in altercation with immigration officers 

By Laudia Sawer

Tema, May 15, GNA – The Ghana Ports and Harbours Authority (GPHA) has stated that its security personnel who were involved in an altercation with some immigration officers at Terminal Three at the Meridian Ports Services (MPS) have been reprimanded.

A video of the incident that went viral showed the GPHA security personnel barging into the office of the Ghana Immigration Service at the MPS, leading to serious physical confrontation among them.

In a statement issued by the GPHA, signed by Ms. Abena Serwaa Opoku Fosu, the Marketing and Public Affairs Manager, Port of Tema, and copied to the Ghana News Agency (GNA), the GPHA confirmed the incident.

“GPHA takes full responsibility for the actions of our security personnel involved, who have since been reprimanded,” it stated.

It further stated that GPHA prioritised the safety and security of all stakeholders and therefore condemned the behaviour displayed by both parties involved in the incident.

Clarifying the issue, it was noted that on Monday, May 13, 2024, at approximately 1830 hours, an altercation occurred on board MV MSC DYMPHNA between GPHA security personnel and immigration officers, which escalated to the immigration office at the Authority Building at Terminal 3.

It added that the incident stemmed from the immigration officers’ failure to declare a package received from the vessel, which contravenes Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) established by the International Ships and Port Facility Security (ISPS) code and protocols.

“The insistence of GPHA security officials on adherence to security procedures led to the altercation,” it stated.

It indicated that the port authority recognised that the issue could have been handled more effectively to prevent escalation.

The statement added that management of the GPHA had met with representatives from the Ghana Immigration Service and Ghana Maritime Authority to discuss the issue and have come to an amicable solution.

The solution includes periodic education and reorientation of all state agencies in tandem with the evolving maritime security procedures and protocols.

“Moving forward, we emphasise the importance of adherence to Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) and protocols by all state agencies operating within our ports and urge all stakeholders to uphold the rules and regulations governing our ports and collaborate to preserve the integrity of our ports,” it said.

