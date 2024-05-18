Late Ejisu MP laid to rest   

By Samuel Ofori Boateng, GNA

Onwe (Ash) May 18 , GNA – The mortal remains of the former Member of Parliament (MP) of Ejisu, Dr John Ampontua Kumah, was on Saturday laid to rest at Onwe, his hometown, near Ejisu, at a solemn ceremony amid glowing tributes.

Dr Kumah, who was also a Deputy Minister of Finance, died on March 7, 2024, after a short illness.

The Vice President, Dr Mohamudu Bawumia, who led a government delegation to observe the final funeral rites, eulogised the late lawmaker for his contribution to the New Patriotic Party (NPP) and to national development.

He recounted the support he received from Dr Kumah in his bid to become the flag-bearer of the NPP.

“True to his public pledge, John supported me strongly, when I finally announced my decision to contest as flag-bearer of the party, campaigning with me at every nuke and cranny of the country,” Dr Bawumia said.

“He desired to see me win the December election and I pray that God will grant his desires for me and the party and the country.”

Born on August 4, 1978 at Ejisu Odaho in the Ashanti Region, Dr Kumah attended Opoku Ware for his secondary education.

He obtained a Bachelor of Arts in Economics with Philosophy from the University of Ghana and a Professional Law Degree from the Ghana School of Law.

He earned an a Master’s of Business Administration in Finance from GIMPA in 2009.

Dr Kumah was admitted to the Ghana Bar as a solicitor and legal practitioner in 2013.

He was elected as MP of Ejisu in the 2020 General Election and appointed a Deputy Finance Minister in April, 2021.

Tears and heartfelt tributes flowed at the burial service as family, government functionaries, and constituents poured their hearts out to the former Deputy Finance Minister, eulogising him for his contributions to the welfare of humanity.

Many commented on his remarkable legacy and achievements, even at age 45.

Among the mourners were MPs, Ministers of state, chiefs, party members, friends and sympathisers.

He was survived by his widow, Lilian, and six children.

GNA

