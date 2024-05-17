University of Ghana Sports Stadium to host MTN FA Cup finals  

Accra, May 17, GNA – The final of the 2023/24 MTN FA Cup between Nsoatreman FC and Bofoakwa Tano will take place at the University of Ghana Sports Stadium on Sunday, June 23, 2024.

The two Premier League sides would square off in Accra after defeating Legon Cities and Dreams FC in the semifinal of the Cup competition.

Nsoatreman FC beat Legon Cities 3-1 while Bofoakwa Tano crashed holders Dreams FC 2-1 to book a place in the final.

While Nsoatreman FC are in search of their first major silverware in history, Bofoakwa Tano will be making their first appearance in the Cup final in 38 years following a defeat to Accra Great Olympics in the 1983 final.

