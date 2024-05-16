UNDP Ghana scouts for atypical innovators under the Young Africa Innovates Programme 

Kumasi, May 16, GNA – The United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) in Ghana is embarking on a nationwide scout for young innovators from across the country to join the Young Africa Innovates (YAI) programme.

The YAI aims to identify and empower atypical innovators, especially between ages 18 and 35.

These are innovators who are often marginalized include women, people living in rural communities, those with low levels of literacy and persons with disabilities.

The Young Africa Innovates programme is specifically supporting young innovative Ghanaians who have the potential to drive positive change across the country.

Dr. Angela Lusigi, UNDP Resident Representative in Ghana, in an interview with the media, said the scouting was the first stage to discover and support innovative solutions, products, and services that had the potential to transform communities and improve lives.

This would take place in phases across the country throughout 2024 and 2025.

She expressed the UNDP’s enthusiasm to embark on the national move to unleashing talent, pledging their unwavering determination to work with key partners to empower young and innovative individuals from across Ghana to drive sustainable development and social progress.

According to her, during the nationwide scouting, UNDP and its partners including the National Entrepreneurship and Innovation Programme, the Ghana Federation of Disability Organisations, the Ministry of Education, and community-based organisations, such as PHG Foundation would build on initial piloting.

The piloting is underway in the Ashanti, Ahafo, Bono and Bono East regions.

The search for talent process would involve engaging with local communities, innovation hubs and grassroots organizations to ensure a diverse range of applicants to YAI.

Dr Lusigi also explained that a team would later review submissions and select those who would benefit from further technical support and funding to refine, test and scale up their solutions.

Selected applicants through the YAI Programme would take part in different activities in capacity development at regional boot-camps, sharing knowledge through learning circles, networking, and many opportunities to showcase their solutions and create impact.

She called on target brackets with distinguished abilities not to miss out on such an opportunity to be part of the innovation revolution in Ghana in harnessing the power of local talents to address real-world societal challenges.

