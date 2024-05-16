2024 Election: Avoid hate speech, violence—Osabarimba Kwesi Atta tells political parties 

By Isaac Arkoh, GNA

Cape Coast, May 16, GNA – Osabarimba Kwesi Atta II, the Omanhen of Oguaa Traditional Area, has asked politicians to conduct their 2024 general election campaigns devoid of intemperate language and rancour.

He said everything possible should be done to avoid needless acrimony often linked with elections by being tolerant of divergent views and mutual respect.

“There is no need for anybody to die because of an election,” he said and admonished the electorates, particularly the youth, not to allow themselves to be influenced by politicians to cause mayhem before, during and after the 2024 general election.

“The political parties must call their members to order, unite their front to tolerate dissenting views through effective collaboration and sense of purpose to spearhead development,” he stated.

Osabarimba Kwesi Atta was speaking at the launch of the 2024 Oguaa Fetu Afahye on the theme: “Celebrating the City of the first, our People and our Future.”

The launch coincided with the unveiling of the 60th anniversary logo depicting the crab as a strong icon of authority celebrated on the first Saturday of September.

Osabarima Kwesi Atta cited the recent reports of gunshots at a voter registration centre in the Cape Coast Metropolis, saying they were unwarranted.

Additionally, he indicated that the Council was collaborating with the security agencies to quell any unforeseen disturbances in the area.

Similarly, he reminded the media, particularly some local radio stations in the city, to refrain from being the conduit to denigrate the Oguaa Traditional Council.

“The insults, curses, and insubordination are destroying Cape Coast. The Traditional Council is there for all and anyone who needs information is so welcome.

“Sometimes it becomes disheartening how some radio stations without regard, insult the Traditional Council as if they are talking to their children. The Traditional Council has been quiet for long, hoping such radio stations will refrain and reform from their misdeed, but I can assure you that the Council is now watching them keenly,” Osabarima Kwesi Atta cautioned.

He reflected on the harmonious relationship between the Traditional Council and the media fraternity towards sustaining peace to accelerate development.

For that matter, he urged such media houses to exercise utmost decorum on their unguarded attacks on the Traditional Council to avoid the consequence thereof.

GNA

Share this:

WhatsApp

Post



Email

