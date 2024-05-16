Nanumba North NCCE holds Inter-party Dialogue Committee meeting 

By Rosemary Wayo, GNA

Bimbilla (N/R), May 16, GNA – The Nanumba North Municipal Directorate of the National Commission for Civic Education (NCCE) has held an Inter-party Dialogue Committee (IPDC) meeting for stakeholders ahead of the 2024 general election.

The event, which took place at Bimbilla in the Northern Region, was a step in fostering cooperation among political parties with the aim of promoting peace before, during and after the elections.

It brought together members of various political parties, traditional and religious leaders, youth groups, security services and persons with disabilities.

It was also attended by the Northern Regional NCCE team, representatives of the Electoral Commission, and the Commission on Human Rights and Administrative Justice.

Participants were taken through electoral processes and a presentation on preventing and containing violent extremism as the country prepared for the elections.

Mr Issahaku Mahamudu, Nanumba North Municipal Director of NCCE, speaking during the event, urged members of the public to embrace peace, saying a peaceful election dependeded on all stakeholders.

He said the municipality, due to its geographical location and hospitality, appeared vulnerable to extremism, adding the membership of the IPDC was carefully and strategically composed to achieve a wider spread of impact within the municipality.

He urged residents to be security conscious and educate them on ways to monitor and report security threats, detect youth radicalisation and conflict resolution.

Mr Joseph Kodua, Nanumba North Municipal Director, Electoral Commission, who sensitised participants on the election processes, assured them of a serene process, indicating that political parties had so far been cooperative.

Inspector Abdullai Anass, Nanumba North Municipal Commander, Ghana Immigration Service, appealed to chiefs, landlords, and all residents to grant them the necessary space for uninterrupted investigations whenever security issues arose.

He admonished participants to always be vigilant, embrace peace and consider women and children in their dealings.

The Regent of Bimbilla, whose speech was read on his behalf by Kpaling Naa Osman Tahidu, said peace and the overall success of the elections largely hinged on the Electoral Commission and political parties.

He stated that if the Electoral Commission conducted itself appropriately and all parties consented to the process from beginning to end, there would be no cause for Ghanaians to object to an election outcome.

Representatives of political parties took turns to pledge to ensure peace ahead of the elections and beyond.

