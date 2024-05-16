Two men lynched over alleged goat theft 

By Laudia Sawer, GNA

Tema, May 16, GNA – Two unknown men have been, lynched by some unidentified persons for allegedly stealing a goat at Tema Community 25.

The Ghana News Agency (GNA) gathered that the two were on a motorbike wielding a knife when they were chased by their assailants after the stealing, leading to their fall off from the bike at Bediako junction, where they were lynched.

Mr Isaac Newtown Tetteh, the Assemblyman for the Nmlitsakpo Electoral Area in the Kpone-Katamanso Municipality, said the police later came for the bodies which had been deposited at the mortuary.

Mr Tetteh said currently the residents lived in fear that there could be some reprisal attacks on them for revenge, as they gathered that the two were residents of Ashiaman Tulaku.

He condemned the mob justice, stating that no one had the right to take another person’s life and described the incident as unfortunate.

While calling on the residents to keep calm, he also cautioned them against taking the law into their own hands but rather should hand over such suspects to the police after apprehending them.

He called on the police to thoroughly investigate the incident to know what exactly happened to help prevent future recurrences.

The Assemblyman warned that stealing and breaking into people’s homes while they were away at work had become a regular occurrence in the communities and called on the police to intensify its surveillance to avert such crimes and killings.

