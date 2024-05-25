Treaty on Intellectual Property, Genetic Resources and Associated Traditional Knowledge adopted

Accra, May 25, GNA – The Treaty on Intellectual Property, Genetic Resources and Associated Traditional Knowledge was adopted at the Diplomatic Conference held under the aegis of the World Intellectual Property Organization (WIPO) at its headquarters in Geneva.

The conference held between May 13 and May 24, 2024, was the 27th treaty under WIPO and the first in the last 10 years.

The conference, convened by the African Group, marked the final stage of the negotiations that began in 2021.

After over two decades of negotiations, the African Group proposed to convene a Diplomatic Conference to conclude a treaty on Genetic Resources and Traditional Knowledge Associated with Genetic Resources (the ‘Treaty’), during the 2022 WIPO General Assembly.

This proposal was adopted by the General Assembly and a decision was made to hold the Diplomatic Conference no later than 2024.

The purpose of the Treaty is to enhance the efficacy, transparency and quality of the patent system concerning genetic resources and traditional knowledge associated with genetic resources.

It would help to prevent patents from being granted erroneously for inventions that are not novel or inventive concerning genetic resources and traditional knowledge associated with genetic resources.

After 12 days of intense negotiations and discussions through the efforts of the African Group and other groups and stakeholders, a treaty was adopted.

The Treaty acknowledges the invaluable contributions of genetic resources and the traditional knowledge preserved by Indigenous Peoples and Local Communities.

It further sets a framework for preserving biodiversity and ensuring that future generations can enjoy the rich heritage that these resources and knowledge represent.

Under the distinguished leadership of President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, Ghana was part of the history-making geared towards sustainable development.

“Today, we made history in many ways. This is not just the first new WIPO Treaty in over a decade but also the first one that deals with genetic resources and traditional knowledge held by Indigenous Peoples as well as local communities,” Daren Tang, Director General, WIPO, said after the adoption of the treaty.

She said, “Through this, we are showing that the IP system can continue to incentivise innovation while evolving in a more inclusive way, responding to the needs of all countries and their communities.”

The Deputy Attorney-General and Minister for Justice, Madam Diana Asonaba Dapaah, was honoured to sign the treaty on behalf of the Republic of Ghana during the signing ceremony held on the final day of the Diplomatic Conference.

The Office of the Attorney General and Ministry of Justice, under the leadership of the Attorney-General, Mr Godfred Yeboah Dame, expressed appreciation to the Registrar-General, Mrs. Grace Ama Issahaque and the experts who represented Ghana at the Diplomatic Conference.

Prof. Hans Adu Dapaah and Prof. Paul Kuruk, Amb. Emmanuel Antwi, Permanent Representative of the Ghana Permanent Mission in Geneva, and Mrs. Audrey Neequaye, First Secretary, Ghana Permanent Mission, Geneva promoted Ghana’s interest in the discussions over the years.

