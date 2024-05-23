Tourism sector value chain entrepreneurs empowered through digital inclusion 

By Morkporkpor Anku

Accra, May 23, GNA – The International Labour Organisation (ILO)–Ghana, African Tourism Research Network (ATRN), and Africa Skills Hub Foundation (ASH) have conducted a three-day comprehensive workshop on Social Media Marketing for Decent Jobs.

It is aimed at boosting social media marketing skills for tourism entrepreneurs in Tamale in the Northern Region.

The event, which formed part of the Skill Up project, brought together members of the various Trade Associations under the Ghana Tourism Federation (GHATOF).

Participants in the training were local tour guides, traditional caterers, shea butter producers, and weavers in the tourism and hospitality sector.

The training focused on equipping beneficiaries to leverage social media to engage with target audiences and boost their online presence, which is crucial for business recovery and growth in the post-pandemic era.

Ms Vanessa Lerato Phala, ILO Country Office Director for Nigeria, Ghana, Liberia, and Sierra Leone, and liaison for ECOWAS, and Mr Frank Kwasi Adetor, National Project Coordinator of the ILO Skill Up Project, highlighted the vital role of digital skills in driving economic recovery.

This support underscores the significance of this initiative for local entrepreneurs.

The training, led by Mr Daniel Amoako Antwi, Executive Director of Africa Skills Hub Foundation, said the training offered valuable insights and hands-on techniques for digital marketing.

“This training is part of ASH’s broader mission to empower African youth and entrepreneurs through digital education,” he said.

He said through it’s Digital Academy Initiatives, ASH was committed to creating pathways for digital careers and enhancing technical capacities for digital businesses.

Mr Antwi said by providing this training, ASH aimed to ensure that the tourism sector workforce is well-equipped with digital skills to meet evolving market demands and customer expectations.

“This effort is crucial for fostering job retention and business development in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic,” he added.

He said as the tourism industry continued to evolve in the digital age, the parties remained committed to empowering individuals and organizations with the skills needed to thrive in a competitive market while upholding principles of decent work and sustainable development.

Participants gained practical knowledge on utilizing social media for marketing, which is vital for maintaining business continuity and growth in today’s digital economy.

Attendees expressed appreciation for the practical and comprehensive training, noting the immediate applicability of the skills learned to their businesses.

Abdul-Aziz Seidu Jawula, a programme participant said the workshop had opened new avenues for promoting his business online.

The Skill Up/Global Programme on Skills and Lifelong Learning, implemented by the ILO’s Skills and Employability Branch and funded by the Norwegian Agency for Development Cooperation (NORAD), aims to build resilient and skilled workforces across various sectors.

GNA

