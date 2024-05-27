Thieves raid Church premises in Kadjebi 

By Daniel Agbesi Latsu

Kadjebi (O/R), May 27, GNA-Thieves have raided the premises of the True Word Life Church, Kadjebi and took away some valuables.

They made away of the Church’s amplifier and other valuable items valued at GH¢8,000.00.

The incident happened on the night of Tuesday, May 22, 2024.

Pastor Nathaniel Ojo, the Pastor in charge of the Church told the Ghana News Agency (GNA) in an interview at Kadjebi in the Oti Region that the thieves broke a window at the back of the Church building and entered the Church Hall getting access to the items.

When GNA asked whether the case had been reported to the Ghana Police Service at Kadjebi, he said no because a similar thing happened, they reported it, but nothing came out of it.

He said the thieves made away with the Church’s plastic Chairs in the earlier robbery.

The Man of God says no when quizzed again whether someone has been suspected.

Pastor Ojo said they knew that God, the Supreme being would intervene, and the perpetrators brought to book.

Share this:

WhatsApp

Post



Email

