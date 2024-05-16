Teacher jailed in Tarkwa for defiling student  

By Erica Apeatua Addo, GNA

Tarkwa (W/R), May 16, GNA – A teacher, who defiled his student at Attakrom in the Tarkwa Nsuaem Municipality, has been sentenced to 18 years imprisonment in hard labour by the Tarkwa Circuit Court.

The convict, Benjamine Hanson, pleaded not guilty to the offence but after the case had gone through full trial he was found guilty and convicted accordingly.

Superintendent of Police Juliana Essel-Dadzie, prosecuting told the court presided over by Mrs Hathia Ama Manu that the complainant is the victim’s mother, and both resided at Nsuaem.

The victim, a 13-year-old and a Junior High School one student attended school in Nsuaem where Hanson taught Carrier Technology and Computering.

She said on Sunday March 12, 2023, the victim visited Hanson in his house at Attakrom and he had sexual intercourse with her after which the victim left to her house, but she did not inform anyone.

On Friday March 31, 2023, the victim paid another visit but someone who knew the victim’s sister saw them, and the person informed her that Hanson was having an affair with the victim.

Prosecution said the victim’s sister informed her parents and when they confronted the victim she answered in the affirmative.

The victim’s parents arrested Hanson and handed him over to the Nsuaem police and lodged a formal complaint against him.

Superintendent Essel-Dadzie said during investigation Hanson admitted having carnally known the victim, claimed he proposed love to her, and she agreed.

After investigation convict was charged with the offence of defilement of a female under sixteen years and arraigned.

GNA

