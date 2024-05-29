Students asked to be agents of change

By Daniel Agbesi Latsu

Kadjebi (O/R), May 29, GNA – Mr Stephen Amenu, the Kadjebi District STEM Co-ordinator, has asked students to be agents of change to influence society positively.

He said by taking their studies seriously, not indulging in violent acts, respecting one another’s views, and avoiding open defecation, among other things, their peers would emulate them, thereby making society conducive for habitation.

Mr Amenu gave this advice during the 2024 Citizenship Week celebration with students of the Kadjebi E.P. Central Junior High School (JHS), Kadjebi R.C. Primary and JHS, and the D/A Primary in the Oti Region on Tuesday.

Speaking on the theme: “Children, Let’s Build Ghana Together,” and on Article 41 (C) of the 1992 Constitution, he advised the students to foster national unity and live-in harmony with others as election 2024 approached.

Referring to Article 41 (d), he said they needed “to respect the rights, freedoms and legitimate interest of others and generally refrain from acts that are detrimental to the welfare of other persons”.

Mr Amenu charged them to encourage their peers and family members to tolerate other people’s opinions and engaged in positive communication.

The STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics) Co-ordinator advised the students “to protect and safeguard the environment” as it was a civic responsibility.

They must also desist from taking hard drugs as it would ruin their future, he added.

Madam Gifty Obeng, the Headmistress of Kadjebi E.P Central JHS, commended the team for the programme through their timely and appropriate messaging.

The NCCE introduced the Citizenship Week celebration as part of the Annual Constitution Week celebration in 2012.

It seeks to remind basic school pupils of their responsibilities as active citizens and their roles to build a strong, vibrant and democratic Ghana.

The Kadjebi District Office of the NCCE is observing the week with students in 40 selected schools across the district.

GNA

Share this:

WhatsApp

Post



Email

