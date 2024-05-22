Stratcomm Africa celebrates 30th Anniversary 

Accra, May 22, GNA – Strategic Communications Africa Limited (Stratcomm Africa) will unveil a programme for the year-long celebration of its 30th Anniversary celebration.

Monday, May 13, 2024, marks a major milestone in the life of Stratcomm Africa, 30 years since its establishment.

A statement issued in Accra by Stratcomm Africa said from a time when there was scant attention paid to the value of Public Relations and the communication industry in Ghana’s public and private sectors, Stratcomm Africa ventured into this space.

It said the company was proud to have contributed to the increasing recognition of public relations and communication as professional disciplines that had great relevance to Ghana’s development agenda, corporate profitability as well as to human advancement, international co-operation, and world peace.

“We are grateful to all our clients, board members, employees, contract staff, suppliers, partners, Professional communities, families, friends, neighbours and all other stakeholders over these thirty years; they have enabled us to stay the course and continue delivering excellent communication services and products,” it added.

It said with the evolution of the communication industry globally, they were excited at the opportunities for being creative and technologically savvy in meeting the communication needs of its clients.

The statements said they were committed to its vision of being recognized as the best provider of Total Communications services across Africa, using research-based insights that drive high-quality products, including products in the digital space, always designed to create value for clients.

Ms. Esther Amba Numaba Cobbah, Chief Executive of Stratcomm Africa, said “We give God all the Glory. We say to Him today with Isaiah, the prophet, “all that we have accomplished you have done for us, your name alone do we honour.”

She said as they head into the next phase of growth, stakeholders, clients, staff, Ghana, Africa, and the world could count on them to deliver even more value.

GNA

