EU Ambassador pledges commitment to upgrade juvenile boxing in Ghana

By: Francis Ofori

Accra, May.2, GNA-Mr. Irchard Razaaly, European Union (EU) Ambassador to Ghana, has pledged commitment to support juvenile boxing in the country.

He said Ghana was known for its historical feat in the sport hence the need to help the generation of young talents in growing their interest.

The EU Delegation, in partnership with the Ghana Boxing Federation would organize a thrilling Charity Exhibition Boxing Bout between three-time World Champion, Azumah Nelson and Mr. Irchard Razaaly.

The Charity Boxing Exhibition, scheduled for May 4, 2024, at the Bukom Boxing Arena is part of activities laid out to celebrate EU Month 2024, focusing on youth and skills development.

The EU Ambassador in an interview with GNA Sports, revealed that sales generated from the exhibition bout would be given to the Ghana Boxing Federation to purchase equipment to aid in grooming the boxers.

“This one of the areas where Ghana has produced world class athletes and it is important for the European Union to honour the sport and the youth who are committed,” he said.

Mr. Irchard Razaaly urged Sports lovers across the country to come in their numbers to support make the celebration historic.

The legendary Azumah Nelson said he was happy the EU had added boxing to their activities to celebrate Europe Month, adding that there were a lot of boxing champions in the country.

“When they told me to have an exhibition with the Ambassador, I was so happy because of how this would encourage the youth to build upon their talents and build their future,” he added.

Azumah Nelson, together with Mr. Irchard Razaaly, both showed their readiness for the bout during a short training session on Wednesday.

Line up for the night

For the juvenile bout, Mohammed Ablor will face off against Wesley Ayibonte, while Prince Larbi will also battle Desmond Pappoe.

Elsewhere in the light flyweight division, Kelvin Addy will take on Kelvin Amartey, while in the flyweight Theophilus Allotey will rock shoulders with Nii Noi Dowuona.

The bantamweight division promises to deliver one of the most exciting bouts between Stephen Armah and Wisdom Barnor, after which Philip Quansah and Dalvin Nelson will face off in the lightweight division.

Israel Commey will clash with David Ankrah in the lightweight division in a tough bout whiles Henry Malm and Rexford Cofie will tackle each other in the light middleweight division.

Jonathan Tetteh and Benedict Badu will face-off in the light heavyweight division whereas Sarah Apew and Janet Acquah will also battle in the Women’s contest.

