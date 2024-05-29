Stigma associated with menstruation gradually waning – Coordinator 

By Benjamin Akoto, GNA

Yawhima (B/R), May 29, GNA – Mrs Rosena Amonoo, the Girl Child Coordinator for the Sunyani East Education Directorate, has observed that the usual stigma and shyness surrounding menstruation in the past is gradually diminishing among young girls.

She said the celebration of International Menstrual Hygiene Day had brought significant improvements in the lives of young girls who are now having confidence in the natural process each month.

During this year’s celebration, held in Yawhima on the theme: “Together for a Period Friendly World,” Mrs Amonoo stressed the value of ongoing education to equip girls with the necessary knowledge and skills to manage menstruation effectively.

She acknowledged that more efforts were needed, particularly in rural communities, where many girls still face challenges during this time.

Mrs Amonoo expressed gratitude to parents for their support in educating their children about menstrual hygiene, saying their involvement played a crucial role in ensuring that girls were well-informed and prepared for that aspect of their health and well-being.

Mr George E. Arthur, Finance and Administrator at the Sunyani East Education Directorate, highlighted that the lack of access to proper menstrual hygiene materials for girls not only puts their health at risk but also had long-term implications on their ability to bear children.

He urged organizations to support the girls by donating sanitary pads to young, underprivileged school girls whose families could not afford for them.

Ms Esther Boateng Awuah, the Facility Head and Project Coordinator of Planned Parenthood Association of Ghana, Sunyani, urged girls not to allow societal stigma to affect them during their menstrual stages.

She reminded the girls that menstruation was a natural process and should not feel ashamed by public perceptions.

Nana Ansu Ababio, the Chief of Yawhima, stressed the importance of parents to be actively involved in their children’s affairs in order to meet their needs to create a supportive environment for their children to thrive.

During the celebration, hundreds of school girls were provided with sanitary pads.

GNA

