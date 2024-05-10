Starter-up items presented to 47 PWDs in the Adaklu district

By Emmanuel Nyatsikor

Adaklu Waya (V/R), May 10, GNA – Starter-up items worth over GHC14,000 were presented to 47 People With Disabilities (PWD) in the Adaklu district at a ceremony at Adaklu Waya.

Each of them made up of 26 males and 21 females also received an undisclosed amount of money.

The items are to help them set up income generating activities to enable them become self-dependent.

Seventeen people who are into farming each received items such as a knapsack spraying machine, a wellington boot, two machetes and weedicides costing 47,850 Ghana Cedis.

Eleven artisans received items such as hairdressing, shoe and wreath making materials, industrial sewing machine, Cassava grater and Fufu milling machines valued at 33,850 Ghana Cedis.

Twelve people who are into trading received provisions worth 34,800

Ghana Cedis, 3,500 went to one person to support his education, five people who are into health received hygiene items worth 16,488 Ghana Cedis.

Mr. Walter Wogbemase Zuh, Adaklu District Chief Executive, speaking at the ceremony stated that the package was one of the social interventions meant for PWDs to implement their projects and programmes.

It is also to equip them with skills and build their capacities to enable them to become independent and self-reliant.

“I envisaged that these inputs would go a long way to cushion the PWDs and make life worth living for them,” he told them.

He revealed that the total population of PWDs in the district as of 31st March 2024 was 674 made up of 341 males and 333 females adding “this data is updated on daily basis as and when any PWDS is identified in the district.”

The DCE was grateful to the government for its continuous support for PWDs nationwide and appealed for the percentage of the Common Fund for PWDs to be increased to five percent.

He called on the Disability Fund Management Committee members to be vigilant and not to relent on their efforts to conduct monitoring visits to the beneficiaries to ensure effective utilization of the fund.

Mrs. Susan Akortia, Adaklu District Director of the Department of Social Welfare, called on families with PWDs to help them integrate well into society.

The beneficiaries were taken through basic accounting, record keeping and how to handle some of the equipment.

