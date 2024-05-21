Hate speech must be discouraged to sustain Ghana’s democracy – Dr Impraim

By Solomon Gumah

Tamale, May 21, GNA – Dr Kojo Impraim, Programme Director, Media for Peace and Sustainable Development of Media Foundation for West Africa (MFWA), has called on the citizenry to eschew hate speech and other toxic narratives that have the tendency to destabilise the country’s democratic values.

He said the country had, over the last 30 years, made some significant strides in sustaining its democratic credentials, adding any unguarded utterances, especially going into the 2024 general election could be detrimental.

Dr Impraim said this while addressing some 25 selected journalists from the Northern and Savannah Regions in Tamale at a two-day knowledge and skills enhancing training workshop on hate speech, political propaganda, mis/disinformation, extremist and other polarising narratives.

He said, “For the media to play their peacebuilding role effectively, they must understand the drivers and undercurrents of toxic narratives, mis/disinformation and extremist.”

The workshop formed part of the implementation of the MFWA’s project dubbed: “Countering Hate Speech and Polarising Narratives to Foster Democratic Consolidation and Peace in Ghana.”

It seeks to build the capacity of 100 journalists to counter hate speech and polarising narratives and promote fact-based discourse, social cohesion, peaceful coexistence and democratic stability, particularly in the context of the December 7, elections in Ghana.

The project is being implemented in partnership with the National Commission for Civic Education (NCCE), National Peace Council, National House of Chiefs and Queen Mothers, Christian Council of Ghana, Office of the National Chief Imam and other Christian and Muslim groups.

Participants were trained in how to contribute to promote peace in the 2024 elections, triggers of insecurity and early warning, approaches to fact-based reporting, and conflict sensitive reporting, among others.

Mr Ali Anankpieng, Executive Secretary, Upper East Regional Peace Council, emphasised the critical role of journalists in creating and facilitating peaceful management and resolution of conflicts, urging them to desist from promoting the interest of some groups over others.

Alhaji Tahiru Imoro, Tamale Metropolitan Director, NCCE appealed to journalists to strive for accuracy, fairness, and professionalism in their work.

GNA

Share this:

WhatsApp

Post



Email

