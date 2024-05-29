Space Research Lab to be inaugurated at Air Force Academy

Dolna, May 29 (BTA/GNA) – A space research laboratory will be inaugurated at the Georgi Benkovski Air Force Academy in Dolna Mitropoliya on May 29. It has been built by Sofia-headquartered aerospace manufacturer EnduroSat in partnership with the Academy.

EnduroSat is one of the world’s most rapidly developing nanosatellite makers and one of Bulgaria’s main employers in the space industry.

The lab provides 12 jobs equipped with computer systems and eight jobs for practical work with satellites, intended for trainees working towards a master’s degree in space engineering and technology. The Air Force Academy will thus raise the quality of space education and will improve theoretical and practical training under the master’s programme.

EnduroSat founder and CEO Raycho Raychev, who will unveil the lab, is a winner of the 2023 Forbes DNA of Success Award in the main category, Entrepreneur. He has worked for the Brazilian space programme, the Space Research and Technology Institute at the Bulgarian Academy of Sciences, Stanford University and NASA. Raychev was the first Bulgarian to join the Singularity University programme, and represents Bulgaria at the UN Space Generation Advisory Council.

BTA/GNA

Share this:

WhatsApp

Post



Email

