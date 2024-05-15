Soldier arraigned for pillion rider’s death 

By Gifty Amofa, GNA

Accra, May 15, GNA – The Kaneshie District Court has granted GHC50,000.00 bail with two sureties to a soldier accused of operating an unregistered motorcycle without a license, resulting in the death of his passenger.

Private Isaac Ayamga Adongo, who was arraigned on a bench warrant, was charged with careless and inconsiderate riding, negligently causing harm to a pillion rider, riding a motorcycle without a licence, using a motorcycle without insurance, using a motorcycle without roadworthiness, using an unregistered motorcycle, and failing to report an accident.

Adongo’s pleas were not taken. He was ordered to make his next appearance before the court on June 27, 2024.

Police Sergeant Sandra Amakye, who stood in for Police Chief Inspector Achana Apewah told the court that Adongo is a private soldier at the 64 Infantry Regiment, Burma Camp Accra.

She said that on September 10, 2023, at around 0200 hours, the accused, who did not have a license, rode an unregistered Haojue motorcycle from Kantamanto to Nungua with Augustine Ayinbila, 28, riding a pillion.

Sergeant Amakye said that when Adongo got to a section of the road at the Airport By-Pass, he grazed the median pavement, and both fell from the motorcycle and sustained injuries but did not seek medical attention.

The prosecution said the accused also failed to report the accident to police, and the whereabouts of the motorcycle was known to them.

The Court heard that on the same day, at 1100 hours, the accused rushed the pillion rider, Ayinbila, to the LEKMA Hospital for treatment, but he was pronounced dead by the Medical Officers on duty



Sergeant Amakye told the Court that a post-mortem report from the Police Hospital on September 19, 2023, indicated that the cause of death was severe head injuries, blunt trauma, and RTA as a pillion rider.

During the investigation, it turned out that the accused had been riding without a license, insurance, or a roadworthy certificate.

The prosecution informed the Court that the accused was charged provisionally to appear before Court.



