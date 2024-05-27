Roll-out new Feed-in-Tariff scheme to ease energy crisis — Prof Atepor urges Govt 

By Isaac Arkoh, GNA

Cape Coast, May 27, GNA – Prof Lawrence Atepor, a Professor of Dynamics and Renewable Energy Technology at the Cape Coast Technical University (CCTU), has urged the government to roll out technologies that would ease the energy crises.

He said technologies such Feed-in-Tariff (FiT) scheme that requires energy suppliers to make payments to households and communities that generate their energy from indigenous green energy sources to upkeep national or community grid much be considered.

FiT is a policy designed to support the development of renewable energy sources by providing a guaranteed, above-market price for producers, usually involving long-term contracts.

Additionally, he advocated the government and energy companies to use Blockchain Technology to create Peer-to-Peer (P2P) energy trading platforms and streamline access to renewable energy.

Blockchain technology has the potential to revolutionise the energy industry when it is applied to peer-to-peer (P2P) energy trading by bypassing traditional utilities and grid operators to allow individuals and businesses to buy and sell energy directly.

Regulators using blockchain technology could check colossal data sets about power grids, utilities, electricity providers, and customers more easily as data would be clean and tamper-proof, increasing confidence in the energy supply chain.

The Acting Pro Vice-Chancellor of CCTU was delivering his inaugural lecture on: “Complex nonlinear green energy technology: Exploring the nexus to grid integration for economic health.”

The lecture backed-up research on nonlinear dynamic, green and renewable energies and creative projects aimed at easing the effects of the persistent energy crisis in Ghana.

Towards ensuring energy efficiency and accessibility, Prof Atepor urged the government to support households and industries to own rooftop panels (photovoltaic), wind turbines and other small energy sources to reduce grid dependency.

Backed by prudent and genuine policies, he said Ghanaian businesses particularly Small and Medium Enterprises could enjoy additional benefits if they used solar energy.

That include reduced energy cost, increased competitiveness, and improved carbon footprint to meet regulatory standards.

“Photovoltaics produce no pollutants, require no fuel, and need little maintenance. They are of special importance to remote facilities that do not have access to grid power.

“Wind and solar energy provide air-quality, greenhouse gas emission benefits as they reduce reliance on combustion-based electricity generation, the Acting Pro Vice-Chancellor at CCTU said.

Prof Atepor urged Ghana to set ambitious clean energy targets, adopt a proactive approach by providing incentives and risk-management instruments so that utilities could incorporate green sources of energy without suffering economic losses.

For that matter, there should be scaled-up education about the added advantage of biofuel and electric vehicles over conventional fossil fuel vehicles being used currently and the possibilities of generating green from such vehicles.

He encouraged research institutes and institutions of higher learning to expand research, development, and innovation activities on green and renewable energy technologies through appropriate mechanisms for commercialisation.

Government and industries at various levels should strive to equip green laboratories and workshops in academic institutions to improve the quality of research and products.

Prof Kwaku Adutwum Ayim Boakye, the Vice-Chancellor, said Prof Atepor’s focus on renewable energy was in line with the University’s vision to be a leading technologically innovative and entrepreneurial Technical University with a reputation in green and clean energy technologies.

As a result, he said the University was committed to providing quality technical, vocational, and entrepreneurial education that inspired learners to be creative and driven towards technology-based and sustainable solutions for communities and industries within the country and the sub-region.

