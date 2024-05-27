Queenmother engages pupils on Menstrual Hygiene practices, donates to school

By Agbaxode Emmanuel

Live (VR), May 27, GNA – Mama Seteakpe ll, the Queen mother of Live-Bedzokope has donated sanitary pads to menstruating girls at Live RC Basic School in the Akatsi South Municipality of the Volta Region.

The gesture also saw the collaboration of ‘Young and Smart Ghana’ a Non-Governmental Organisation (NGO) which focuses on Adolescent, Sexual, and Reproductive Health took the pupils through Menstrual Hygiene Education.

Mama Seteakpe, in an address during the engagement, said she desired to expose the pupils to some important hygiene practices and the need to pay attention to their menstrual issues.

She said the exercise, being her maiden initiative, would propel the safe and healthy development of the young ones and prepare them for a better future.

Mama Seteakpe told the Ghana News Agency that it remained her dream to champion more educational series and donations to pupils on essential topics such as breast cancer and others.

Togbui Ahiamadorwu Godome lll, the ‘Dufia’ of Live who witnessed the event, commended the donor and her team for the gesture.

He said the move would build a future for the young ones and position them for healthy living.

Togbui Tali Gafatsi III, the Chief of Agbedrafor and a member of the Avenor Traditional Council who accompanied the donor, urged the pupils to embrace the opportunity by helping each other.

“This should be a good example for other traditional leaders within Avenor to emulate,” he said.

Mr Emmanuel Hotor, the Headteacher of the school, on behalf of Management and staff, thanked Mama Seteakpe and her team for the education and love shown to them.

Practical displays such as how to fix, remove, and hygienically dispose of a sanitary pad were experienced.

May 28 every year is International Menstrual Hygiene Day and the theme for the 2024 celebrations is “Together For a #PeriodFriendlyWorld”.

The purpose of the day among others is to break the taboos and create the awareness that menstruation is normal and should be stigma-free.

GNA

Share this:

WhatsApp

Post



Email

