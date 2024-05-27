Quansah shocks Mary Boakye at 2024 GNPC Ghana Fastest Human Cape Coast Meet 

Accra, May 27, GNA – The Cape Coast Sports Stadium Meet of the 2024 GNPC Ghana Fastest Competition came off successfully in spite of early showers on Saturday morning.

The student-athletes came in their numbers and at the end of the day the most prepared won the 100 meters event.

In the Male Seniors, Marizuk Shaibu of Amuzu Club in Accra won in a time of 10.53secs. after beating favourite Joseph Andoh of Mfantsipim School, who did 10.58secs, while Micheal Cudjoe of the Ghana Armed Forces, Western Region placed third in 10.65secs.

Naseera Quansah of Sammo SHS in the Central Region won the Female Seniors in11.56secs, beating Mary Boakye of GAF, Western Region who ran 11.57secs, while Awuni Zeinab of Sagnation Club in the Ashanti Region placed third in 12.31secs.

Here Are The Full Electronic Timed Results

U15 (Boys)

1st. Harrison Adjei, Madina No.5 Demo Sch, Greater Accra (11.85)

2nd. Samuel Memaworsey, Brynn Club, Central Region (11.99)

3rd. Francis Cudjoe, Diabene JHS, Western Region (12.19)

U15 – Girls

1st. Adelaide Fosua, Sunyani Presby JHS, Bono Region (13.20)

2nd. Nuzrat Illiasu, Eyisam Islamic Sch, Central Region (13.69)

3rd. Lydia Tetteh, Ridge Experimental Sch, Bono Region (13.81)

U18 – Boys

1st. Gideon Gogoe, ATTC, Greater Accra (11.29)

2nd. Hayford Kwesi, Shama SHS, Western Region (11.32)

3rd. Wisdom Manu, TI Amass, Ashanti Region (11.38)

U18 – Girls

1st. Abigail Aboagye, Edinaman SHS, Central Region (13.23)

2nd. Gloria Amoh, Ghanass, Eastern Region (13.24)

3rd. Janet Darkoa, Ghanass, Eastern Region (13.29)

Seniors- Male

1st. Marizuk Shaibu, Amuzu Club, Greater Accra (10.53)

2nd. Joseph Andoh, Mfantsipim School, Central Region (10.58)

3rd. Micheal Cudjoe, GAF, Western Region (10.65)

Seniors – Females

1st. Naseera Quansah, Sammo SHS, Central Region (11.56)

2nd. Mary Boakye, GAF, Western Region (11.57)

3rd. Awuni Zeinab, Sagnation Club, Ashanti Region (12.31)

GNA

