Public urged to protect women against mental health disorders

By Evans Worlanyo Ameamu

Keta (VR), May 24, GNA – Mr Shell Sorkpor, a Mental Health Nurse at the Keta Municipal Hospital, Volta Region, has urged the public to be conscious of the emotional well-being of women before, during, and post pregnancy to help protect them against maternal mental health disorders.

The month of May is dedicated to creating awareness on Maternal mental health issues, which come with conditions like depression, postpartum psychosis, and anxiety.

“It is a responsibility for all of us to be more observant to create awareness and to provide the needed education by ensuring all parents have the same care and support for a healthy future,” Mr Sorkpor told the Ghana News Agency in an interview.

He said maternal mental health was even more essential as it impacted directly on parents as well as children.

Depression, anxiety, and substance abuse remained some of the prominent complications of pregnancy, as well as childbirth and postpartum, which affect one in five women, Mr Sorpkor said.

“Indeed, it is clear that after birth, a mother who is suffering from depression may refuse to eat, bath and take care of the baby and that is more dangerous since it increases the risk of ill health, infanticide with suicide also considered in some cases.”

He urged the public to report maternal mental health disorders to a health service provider for early treatment and care and charged all to engage in regular exercises to release stress.

He appealed to the authorities to equip mental health units in the various health centres to enable them to provide adequate support, care, and protection to mentally ill persons.

GNA

