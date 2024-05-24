GFA cautions clubs on licensing demands ahead of new season

By Francis Ofori

Accra, May 24, GNA – Mr. Kurt Edwin Simeon-Okraku, President of the Ghana Football Association (GFA) has urged various clubs to be guarded by the demands of the newly introduced Club Licensing Online Platform (CLOP) ahead of the 2024/25 season.

He said this whiles addressing the 18 Ghana Premier League (GPL), 20 Women’s Premier League (WPL) and 48 Division One League (DOL) Clubs at a workshop organised by the Confederation of African Football (CAF) and the GFA.

The workshop formed part of CAF’s ongoing scheme at creating world class administrative structures across the continent through the rollout of the CLOP system.

The GFA President said “In times past, we had not placed premium on the financial documents you always submit in fulfillment of the licensing demands. We shall place a lot of premium on this next season.

So, for those of you who have, rather unfortunately, not been entirely up to speed with this requirement, you would need to up your game! I am just saying this to sound a note of caution,”

He said improving the systems, processes and the general health of the sport had been a priority of the GFA since 2019.

He commended the efforts of the clubs for working hand in hand with the licensing board in uplifting the standard of football in the country.

“I want our friendship to grow, underpinned by honesty and transparency so as to ensure that we work together and deliver outcomes that advance our Football. There is a lot of potential in our country and we need to improve on our delivery. In service marketing, excellent delivery is always the best,” he urged.

Mr. Okraku assured that the GFA would continue to make the right investment in its quest to make football attractive in Ghana and the continent at large.

The GFA President thanked the Confederation of African Football for their support in hosting the workshop which would go a long way to impact the clubs.

CLOP is an electronic tool designed by CAF to oversee the club licensing and stadium inspection process for continental and domestic competitions.

Through the platform, each Member Association is equipped with a fully automated and electronic club licensing process which allows clubs to archive and submit their Club Licensing documents virtually.

GNA

