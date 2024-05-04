Prof. Beyuo embarks on health outreach in Hamile

By Caesar Abagali

Hamile (UWR), May 04, GNA – Prof Titus K. Beyuo, the National Democratic Congress Parliamentary Candidate for the Lambussie Constituency has embarked on a health outreach programme for the benefit of the people of Hamile in the Lambussie District.

The exercise was fully initiated and funded by Prof. Beyuo, who is a medical professional who recognizes the importance of good health in promoting development.

The medical outreach took place at the Ahmadiyya Mosque in Hamile where over 400 people were screened of various medical conditions, treated, and discharged during the exercise.

Speaking to the GNA in Hamile after the exercise, Prof. Beyuo said, a team of 28 health professionals screened and treated the people of various medical conditions such as hypertension, anaemia and eye treatment, among others.

He said good health was very important in the development of every community saying, “I recognize the importance of good health of my constituents, who must stay healthy to undertake their economic activities.”

Some of the beneficiaries expressed appreciation to Prof Beyuo for the exercise and urged him to extend the exercise to all communities in the constituency.

Prof Beyuo has been embarking on a series of medical outreach programmes in various communities in the Lambussie District.

Prof Beyuo’s philanthropy goes beyond the medical outreach programmes since he donated medical equipment and consumables to various health facilities in the district.

Through his instrumentality, the first medical surgery to be carried out in the district was undertaken by him.

GNA

Share this:

WhatsApp

Post



Email

