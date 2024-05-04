Obtain knowledge of God through theological education – GEC Presbytery Chairman  

By Ewoenam Kpodo, GNA

Denu (VR), May 4, GNA – Christian leaders have been urged to pay close attention to obtaining the knowledge of God through proper theological education and studies to help guide followers in ways of the Lord.

Rev Sebastian Sesi, Chairman, Keta Presbytery of the Global Evangelical Church (GEC) who made the call observed that some leaders failed in the quest to fulfill their ministry effectively because they were not diligent in showing themselves approved of God and making every effort to divide the word of truth rightly thus, the advent of false teaching and false teachers.

This was contained in his address at the graduation ceremony of the first batch of 27 graduands of the Global Theological Seminary (GTS) School of Ministry, Keta Presbytery Campus held at Gloryland Chapel, Anloga, as part of the Presbytery’s just-ended Representatives Conference on the theme “Be Holy in All You Do”, made available to Ghana News Agency.

Rev Sesi said it was important for all ministers of the gospel of Christ to know the kind of ministry they had received from the Lord and focus on its fulfillment, underscoring the need for theological education.

“This calls for all to be studious. No minister of God is above studies. We must all try to study diligently to understand the Scriptures and teach them rightly to guide the flock under our care.

The proliferation of churches has grown with it the advent of false teachings and false teachers, and to guide the church in the ways of the Lord, there is the growing need for all Christian leaders to pay close attention to obtaining the knowledge of God through proper theological education and studies.”

He assured that the Keta Presbytery of the GEC would do everything possible to guide its leaders to be rightly positioned to feed the sheep and the flock of God.

He called on all interested students to put in application for the next admission period indicating that the Presbytery Campus of the Seminary had come to stay not to train only catechists and church leaders, but to help all members of the church wanting to study and understand theology and Christian ministry and leadership for their personal growth and destiny enhancement.

Rev Dr Michael Liamofig Alloteh, Vice Rector of GTS called on Christians to be mindful of their God-given gifts and make good use of them to make positive impacts in homes, businesses, workplaces, and the society at large.

GNA

Share this:

WhatsApp

Post



Email

