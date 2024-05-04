Accused in the murder of a soldier in Millennium City remanded  

By Joyce Danso

Accra, May 4, GNA – Benlord Ababio, a self-proclaimed security operative who allegedly shot a soldier, Lance Corporal Michael Danso, over a land dispute in Millennium City, Gomoa East District, has been remanded by the Achimota District Court.

Ababio, who is also a self-acclaimed traditional ruler at Kasoa by the name of Nana Barima Ababio, has been charged of murder.

The court did not accept his plea. He has been remanded into police custody and is scheduled to appear in court on May 16, 2024.

The prosecution asked the court to remand the accused for additional investigation.

On April 30, 2024, at around 1600 hours, the deceased, L/Cpl Danso, and two colleagues, L/Cpl Abdul Omar Rahman, and L/Cpl Ametus Matthew, went to Millennium City police station on board a Toyota Rav4 to report a case of trespass after receiving information that some encroachers were developing a parcel of land belonging to L/Cpl Rahman.

According to the facts, the accused confronted and fatally shot L/Cpl Danso, who was driving a Toyota Rav4, at the police station.

Ababio was disarmed and arrested for investigations.

GNA

