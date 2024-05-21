President swears new ministers into office

Accra, May 20, GNA – President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo Monday swore in office 24 ministers and deputy ministers, urging them to make significant contributions to his administration as his tenure concludes in seven months.

At a brief ceremony at the Jubilee House on Monday evening, congratulated them on their appointments and said that though they had joined the last lap of administration, he was confident that they would make a remarkable difference to enviable achievement of his government.

He urged them to uphold the interest of the Ghanaian people and to dedicate themselves

“You have joined the government with only seven months to go, but I am confident that there is enough time for you to make a difference and significant contribution.

“Indeed, anyone who has something to do can make a point within a short period and I am sure with your various competences, experiences, and talents, make this distinctly possible. “

The appointees, whose portfolios were approved by Parliament last Friday, swore to the oaths of allegiance, office and secrecy administered by the President.

President Akufo-Addo charged them to uphold the principles of the oaths they had taken in carrying out their duties.

“Your appointment has come at a critical moment in the history of our country and your success in this endeavor would be a consequence of your respect to the oaths you have solemnly sworn to uphold the interest of the republic, defend its constitution and promote the interest of the citizenry.”

The President reminded them of the solemn commitment that the ruling New Patriotic Party had made to serve the Ghanaian people honestly and competently.

He said it was extremely important that integrity permeated their work and asked them to remain above reproach in their public dealings.

“In these remaining months, I urge you to work tirelessly for the realization of my mandate, which is to help ensure that every citizen has access to opportunities for growth and prosperity… the quality of your integrity which would permeate your work in these last few months is extremely important.”

President Akufo-Addo asked them to work tirelessly to promote the mandate that ensures access to quality life for citizens.

They must focus on carrying out the mandate of their offices to improve the fortunes of the country.

The President thanked members of Parliament, particularly the majority caucus, for their approval of the ministers.

He did, however, express regret that the minority walked out of the approval process.

“It was a pity that at the last moment, the minority, which participated in all the prior processes, found it necessary to walk out of parliament and the formal approval stage.

“We thank God that the walk out was not fatal to the vote of approval. We learn every time more and more about the vagaries of Parliamentary life,” he said

The appointees included eight ministers, 14 deputy ministers and two regional ministers.

The ministers included Mrs. Abena Osei-Asare, Minister of State for the Ministry of Finance, Mr Andrew Kofi Egyapa Mercer, Minister for Tourism, Art and Culture; Madam Lydia Seyram Alhassan, Minister for Sanitation and Water Resources; and Mr Martin Kwaku Adjei-Mensah Korsah, Minister for Local Government, Rural Development and Decentralisation.

The rest were Madam Ophelia Mensah Hayford, Minister for Environmental, Science Technology and Innovation; Madam Darkoa Newman, Minister for Gender, Children and Social Protection; Dr Bernard Okoe-Boye, Minister for Health; and Madam Fatimatu Abubakar, Minister for Information.

The Regional Ministers are Mr Daniel Nii Kwartei Titus Glover, Greater Accra Regional Minister; and Mr Daniel Machator, Minister for Oti Region.

The Deputy Ministers included Dr Benjamin Sekyere Yeboah, Deputy Minister for Gender, Children and Social Protection, Mr Sylvester Tetteh, Deputy Minister for Information; Mr Charles Acheampong, Deputy Minister for Communications and Digitisation; and Madam Adelaide Ntim, a Deputy Minister for Health.

Others were Mr Alexander Akwasi Acquah, Deputy Minister for Health; Mr Vincent Ekow Assafuah, Deputy Minister for Local Government, Rural Development and Decentralisation; Mr John Kobina Abbam Aboah Sanie, Deputy Minister for Energy; Mr Collins Adomako Mensah, also a Deputy Minister for Energy; Dr Prince Hamidu Armah, Deputy Minister for Works and Housing; Professor Kingsley Nyarko, a Deputy Minister for Education; and Dr Festus Awuah Kwofie, Deputy Minister for Employment, Labour Relations and Pensions.

The rest were Mr Akwasi Konadu, Deputy Minister for Lands and Natural Resources; Mr Musah Abdul Aziz Ayaba, Deputy Minister for Fisheries and Aquaculture Development and Dr Alexander Ampaabeng, Deputy Minister for Finance.

Mr Glover, the Greater Accra Regional Minister, who spoke on behalf of the ministers, expressed appreciation for the confidence reposed in them and pledged that they would discharge their responsibilities to the best of their abilities.

GNA

