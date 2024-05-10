President Akufo-Addo commissions Prempeh I International Airport in Kumasi

By Florence Afriyie Mensah/Muyid Deen Suleman

Kumasi, May 10, GNA – President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo Friday commissioned the Prempeh I International Airport in Kumasi to enhance Ghana’s air travel, with a glowing tribute to the late Asante King, whose memory has been honoured.

The decision to name the facility after Nana Agyemang Prempeh I was not a difficult one to make, considering his indelible mark in the history of Asanteman, he said.

“All followers and lovers of history will agree with me that Otumfuo Agyemang Prempeh I played a pivotal role in the consolidation of the Asante Kingdom during his reign in the late 19th century,” the President noted.

He recounted how the late King faced significant challenges, including colonial encroachment and internal strife, but his leadership and vision were instrumental in shaping the destiny of the Asantes.

The President touted efforts by Otumfuo Agyemang Prempeh to modernise and centralise the administration of the Asante Kingdom.

It was, therefore, not out of place to honour the memory of the great man for his enormous contribution to the development of the Kingdom.

President Akufo-Addo, in 2018, cut the sod for the commencement of work on the Phase Two of the Kumasi Airport Project, paving the way for the construction of a terminal building.

Also included in phase two are apron and runway extension, totalling 339 metres, to accommodate B737-800 in line with the International Civil Aviation Organisation (ICAO) aerodrome classifications.

It also comes with air traffic control, fire station and other ancillary facilities to complement the newly rehabilitated runway for airport operations.

The Airport, to commence full operation at the end of June, is expected to handle 800,000 passengers per annum and 200 passengers per hour, primarily from the middle and northern belt regions.

President Akufo-Addo said the commissioning of the facility demonstrated his government’s commitment to creating a gateway to act as a catalyst for economic development and strengthening international relations.

He said although the COVID-19 pandemic dealt a major blow to the project after he had cut the sod in 2018, the Government was resolute in seeing to its completion.

“Indeed, Ghana’s position as a hub for regional international air travel will be enhanced even further by this development,” the President stated.

He expressed excitement over the relief the Prempeh I International Airport would bring to the many travellers and businesses in the Ashanti Region and beyond, who had to travel to Accra to catch international flights.

“The Airport will now serve as an important gateway, forging stronger economic ties, supporting international trade, tourism and promoting cultural exchange.”

The President was joined by the Asantehene, Otumfuo Osei Tutu II, the Prime Minister of Trinidad and Tobago, Mr Keith Rowley, and the Minister of Transport, Mr Kwaku Ofori Asiamah, among other ministers of State and Parliamentarians to commission the airport.

