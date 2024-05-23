Poor sanitation in communities is a source of concern — Prof Asamoah-Gyadu  

By Emmanuel Nyatsikor, GNA

Gomoa Feteh (C/R), May 23, GNA – The Very Reverend Prof. Johnson Kwabena Asamoah-Gyadu, President of Trinity Theological Seminary, on Wednesday expressed worry over the poor sanitation situation in many communities in Ghana, saying: “The sense of hygiene and sanitation has collapsed.”

“This is because our physical labour and attitudes are polluting and destroying the environment and water bodies on which our survival hinges.”

“If we do not change course from where we are heading to, the future of this country would be very bleak.”

Very Rev. Prof. Asamoah-Gyadu said this when he delivered a paper on the topic: “Environmental Stewardship and creation care: The role of the Church,” at the ongoing National Pastors Conference of Compassion International Ghana (CIGH).

The four-day conference is being held at the Pentecost Conference Centre at Gomoa Feteh in the Central Region, on the theme: “Transformed to Build”.

About 400 pastors of CIGH’s Frontline Church Partners from all over the country are attending.

Some topics to be covered are data protection, programme cycle adoption, human resource management, and programme updates and initiatives.

Very Rev. Prof Asamoah-Gyadu noted with concern that “human activity is making creation collapse before our very eyes.”

He told Christians not to forget that their destiny and survival were closely related to care for creation and must make that a priority as the church remained a very important aspect of salvation.

He reminded them that though God is the ultimate custodian of creation, over which Christians were made stewards, and He would demand accountability for how they protected and nurtured the environment.

Though Africa, especially Ghana, was blessed with all natural resources, the continuous negative environmental practices had made her poor, he said, adding: “Our future and posterity are being thrown into serious jeopardy.”

“Our flourishing in the flesh depends on fresh air, clean water and clean environment but we are destroying them.”

Prof Asamoah-Gyadu reminded the participants that some practices and prohibitions placed on certain activities by the forebears, which Christians in the contemporary world deemed nonsensical, were all geared towards creation care.

He called for attitudinal change from pollution of water bodies, the air and soil as it did not only affect development negatively but also afflicted people with ill health.

The CIGH is Christ centered Non-Governmental Organisation that delivers children from abject poverty through its frontline church partners.

