Police arrest two for attempting to register twice in Koforidua 

By Naa Shormei Odonkor

Koforidua, May 13, GNA-The Police, with the assistance of the New Juaben South Municipal Electoral Commission, have apprehended two students for attempting to register for the voter’s identification card a second time during the 2024 Limited Voter Registration exercise.

Mr. Kofi Asante-Owusu, the New Juaben South Municipal Registration Supervisor for the 2024 Limited Voter Registration, disclosed to the Ghana News Agency that two students- a male and a female-were arrested for attempting to register for the voter’s ID card a second time.

He said it was easy to detect such attempts through online registration, as opposed to manual methods used in past years.

Despite internet challenges interrupting the registration process, he said 658 persons had been registered so far.

He said recruited officials to oversee the registration process numbered 12 consisting of two stationed teams, one mobile team and two technicians.

The two teams and the mobile team included two registration supervisors, three registration officers, three data entry clerks and two laminators.

According to Mr. Asante-Owusu, registrants were of good behaviour and observed the registration process rules making the work easy and smooth.

Mr. Benjamin Amankwah, Electoral Officer and the 2024 Registration Supervisor of the Akuapim South Municipality said a total of 238 were registered from May 7 to May 9, 2024.

He said the first three days were tough as the system for online registration was interrupted due to network challenges.

Efforts by the Ghana News Agency to obtain the overall regional tally of registrants from the Eastern Regional Electoral Commission from May 7 to May 9, 2024, as well as details on the recruitment of officers for the 2024 Voter Identification registration, were unsuccessful.

Nonetheless, recent reports indicated that the initial challenges that faced the system had been rectified, raising hopes for uninterrupted registration procedures in the following days.

