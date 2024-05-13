National Archaeological Museum to join European Night of Museums

Sofia, May 13 (BTA/GNA) – The National Archaeological Institute with Museum under the Bulgarian Academy of Sciences will participate in the initiative “European Night of Museums – Sofia”, organized by the French Institute in Bulgaria in partnership with the Ministry of Culture and Sofia Municipality, the Museum said.

“In an effort to socialize and promote Bulgaria’s cultural and historical heritage, the National Archaeological Museum is announcing free admission on the evening of May 18,” the NAIM-BAS said. The team notes that in addition to the permanent exhibition, archaeology lovers will have the opportunity to get acquainted with the temporary exhibition “Bulgarian Archaeology 2023”, presenting the most interesting discoveries of the past archaeological season The museum narrative will be recreated by its employees, interns and mediators.

Visitors will have the opportunity to see the permanent exhibition of the museum and the temporary exhibition “Bulgarian Archaeology 2023”, presenting the most interesting and impressive discoveries and research from the past archaeological season.

Included are 30 artefacts illustrating the development of cultures in today’s Bulgarian lands from the Neolithic (6000 years BC) to the Renaissance (19th century). Among the exhibits are gold, silver and bronze ornaments, exquisite ceramic anthropomorphic figures and vessels, a bone sceptre, a bronze flute, marble votive tablets and bronze figurines, glass vessels, tools, weapons, coins.

BTA/GNA

