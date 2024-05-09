Planting for Food and Jobs programme set to transform agriculture in Central Tongu District

By Kekeli K. Blamey

Adidome (V/R), May 9, GNA – Mr. Thomas Moore Zonyrah, the District Chief Executive (DCE) of Central Tongu, has unveiled plans for the second phase of the government’s “Planting for Food and Jobs” flagship programme in the enclave.

Highlighting the substantial benefits awaiting local farmers in an interview with the Ghana News Agency, Mr. Zonyrah emphasized the support from the government to bolster agricultural productivity across the nation.

He disclosed that all farmers within the district will receive enrollment, entitling them to subsidized bags of fertilizers and essential farm inputs, aimed at enhancing their agricultural endeavours.

Mr Zonyrah stated that the district anticipated a surge in private investment, particularly in rice, cassava, and chili pepper farming, with several investors expressing keen interest in partnering with local farmers.

He revealed that the private investors had already initiated training sessions for farmers, focusing on the cultivation of chilli pepper as a pilot project.

“The commitment to agricultural advancement is exemplified by the allocation of over 20,000 acres of land to the CRISPOD Company for rice farming at Mafi-Dove, further underscoring the district’s dedication to sustainable agricultural practices,” the DCE explained.

Mr Zonyrah indicated that the lands in Asiekpe are readily available for allocation to potential investors interested in contributing to the district’s agricultural growth trajectory.

He assured that the Department of Agriculture would oversee the implementation of these initiatives, ensuring equitable distribution and effective utilization of resources.

The DCE lauded the government for supporting the farmers in the district and beyond.

GNA

