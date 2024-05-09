Disregard self-funding claim – GA to Ghanaians 

Accra, May 09, GNA – The Ghana Athletics (GA) has urged the sports fraternity and Ghanaians to disregard reports on social media that the national 4x100m relay team self-funded their trip to the Bahamas.

The federation led by Bawa Fuseini emphasised that neither the athletes nor the officials who accompanied the team self-financed their participation in the World Relay which saw Ghana qualify for the 2024 Paris Olympic Games.

In a statement issued and copied to the GNA Sports, the GA said “In response to social media speculation, GA emphasizes that neither athletes nor officials self-financed their representation of Ghana at the Penn Relays and World Relays.

“In preparation for the 2024 World Relays, MOYS financed the relay team’s participation in the 2024 Penn Relays in the United States of America and further facilitated funding for their critical journey to the 2024 World Relays,” the statement said.

They however, appreciated the support of the Ministry of Youth and Sports and the sector Minister, Mustapha Ussif for their unwavering support of Ghana Athletics in preparation for the 2024 Olympic Games.

The Ghana Athletics also extended its heartfelt gratitude to all Ghanaians for their overwhelming backing of Ghana’s 4X100m relay team’s commendable performance at the 2024 World Relays in Nassau, Bahamas.

“To our relay team, we salute our great athletes Captain Joseph Paul Amoah, Benjamin Azamati, Isaac Botsio, Sean Safo-Antwi, Ibrahim Fuseini, Joseph Oduro-Manu, and Barnabas Aggerh for the show of professionalism and dedication to their calling.

“We believe in them and thus, are fully behind them as they prepare for Paris 2024. We thank Ghana and our teaming fans for the prayers and support as we call on corporate institutions to partner GA and the Ministry for the collaboration in ensuring adequate preparation for the team ahead of the upcoming Paris 2024 Olympic Games,” the statement added.

GNA

