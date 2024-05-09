NHIA commissions new office in Lower Manya Krobo

By Opesika Tetteh Puplampu

Nuaso, May 9, GNA — The National Health Insurance Authority (NHIA) has commissioned a new office for the National Health Insurance Scheme (NHIS) at Nuaso in Lower Manya Krobo in the Eastern Region.

The commissioning ends several years of accommodation challenges faced by the authority running the scheme in the district.

Dr. Dacosta Aboagye, the Chief Executive Officer of the NHIA, thanked President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo for such a remarkable effort and added that this would go a long way to help in the operations of the scheme.

Mr. Simon Kweku Tetteh, the Lower Manya Krobo Municipal Chief Executive, recounted the cost the assembly incurred as seven years of rent to house the authority.

Mr. Tetteh, who is also the New Patriotic Party (NPP) parliamentary candidate for the Lower Manya constituency, noted that the commissioning of the facility was a huge relief to the coffers of the assembly, acknowledging the good works of the president and the government.

He asked the people to remember all the good works of the NPP and vote to retain them in power in the December polls.

He thanked the chiefs and elders of Nuaso for their respective roles in helping secure a parcel of land for the facility.

GNA

