2024 Badminton Open Championships slated for May 25 

By Rihana Adam

Accra, May, GNA-The 2024 All Ghana Badminton Open Championship has been fixed for May 25-26, 2024, at the Borteyman Sports Complex in Accra.

The two-day championship is the biggest and most prestigious tournament in the Badminton Association of Ghana (BAG) calendar.

It would offer elite players the platform to battle for the national champion title, as well as amazing prizes and ranking points.

In an interview with the GNA Sports Mr. Evans Yeboah, the President of BAG said the annual championship, would see players competing across five individual disciplines including men’s singles, men’s doubles, women’s singles, women’s doubles, and mixed doubles in a knock-out and round-robin format.

He said national ranking points would be awarded in each tournament entered and there would be a grading after competing in first tournament.

He said, “this event is a chance to earn a place among the nation’s elite for the 2024 All Ghana Badminton Open by claiming a finish, experience and participation.

“The event is open to all players eligible to play or hold a Ghana Competes membership for a discount.

He said, “our new partnership with Tebel Cleaning Solutions is designed to build on a firm, existing relationship and drive greater connection between Tebel and the core priorities of our new 10-year strategy”.

GNA

Share this:

WhatsApp

Post



Email

