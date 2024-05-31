Over 12,000 new voters captured in Upper East Region  

By Anthony Adongo Apubeo, GNA

Bolgatanga, May 31, GNA – A total of 12,449 new voters, comprising 5,380 males and 7,069 females, have been enrolled onto Ghana’s Voters Register after seven days of limited Voter registration in the Upper East Region.

Provisional statistics from the Electoral Commission reveals the figure also include 19 persons with disabilities and 34 persons captured as traumatised cases.

The Commission also indicated that out of the number of people provisionally registered, majority of them used the Guarantor System, recording 6,968 persons while 5,476 and five persons registered with the Ghana Card and the Passport, respectively.

Mr William Obeng Adarkwa, the Upper East Regional Director of the Commission who revealed these to the Ghana News Agency, noted that 37 people had so far had their registration challenged.

According to the Regional Director, apart from the initial challenges with the online registration system due to poor network in some areas particularly the rural communities, the exercise has been moving smoothly.

“We currently use both systems, that is, the offline and online for the registration… when the network is good, we register people using the online system but when we have challenges with the network then we have the option of offline, so the registration has been smooth,” he said.

Mr Adarkwa noted that the 51 registration centres including the 15 district offices, two University campuses and mobile registration teams were activated to start the registration in the region.

He said apart from the 15 district offices that were mandated to register persons for the whole of the stipulated 21 days, the rest of the centres would fold up if those centres are not recording high numbers.

He urged all persons who have turned 18 years to register to afford them opportunity to vote in the upcoming 2024 General elections.

