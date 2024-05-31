Ahafo NRSA to register, license 800 transport service providers 

By Benjamin Akoto, GNA

Goaso (A/R), May 31, GNA - The National Road Safety Authority (NRSA) in the Ahafo Region is embarking on a project to register and license approximately 800 road transport service providers in its database.

This project dubbed “Transport Ghana” is aimed at enhancing quality service by enforcing various regulatory measures under the National Road Safety Authority Act, 2019 (Act 993) and National Road Safety Regulations, 2022 (L.I.2468).

The entities subject to regulation under the initiative include Commercial Road Transport Operators such as Transport Unions, Transport Companies, Ride-Hailing Companies, school bus services, Transport Units and Departments of Municipal and District Assemblies,

Additionally, private organizations including media organizations, Transport Related Service Providers like Tyre Service Centers and Mechanics, Road Safety-related Non-Governmental Organizations, and Importers of Road Safety Equipment were also involved.

This exercise would also ensure compliance with safety standards, improve overall road transport services, and contribute to a safer and more efficient transportation system in the Ahafo Region.

Speaking in an interview with the Ghana News Agency at Goaso, Ms. Indira Apronti, the Ahafo Regional Head of the NRSA, announced that the Authority had initiated registration of targeted entities on the Transport Ghana portal as part of a comprehensive strategy to enhance road safety in Ghana.

She emphasized that the benefits of the registration exercise would help improve safety on the roads to reduce accidents, save lives, and minimize injuries.

Additionally, she highlighted the economic advantages that would stimulate economic growth by facilitating efficient transportation, attracting investment, and creating job opportunities.

Ms. Apronti stressed that the registration would enhance quality of service by transportation providers to ensure that they met specific standards, while the overall service quality would be elevated.

She pointed out that the exercise would promote fair competition among transportation providers by creating a level playing field and providing valuable data on transportation trends to inform policy decisions.

Ms. Apronti underscored the importance of effective regulation in building public trust and confidence in the transportation system and mentioned that the exercise would generate revenue through licensing, permits, and fines.

GNA

