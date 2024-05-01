One suspect arrested in connection with shooting of soldier at Kasoa 

Accra, May 1, GNA—The Police have arrested a man in connection with a shooting incident at Millenium City, Kasoa, in the Central Region, leading to the death of a soldier.

A statement issued and signed by Assistant Commissioner of Police Grace Ansah-Akrofi, Director of Public Affairs, said preliminary police investigation established that the suspect, Benlord Ababio, allegedly shot the soldier at Millenum City Kasoa on Tuesday, April 30, 2024, at about 1620 hours.

It said the victim sustained gunshot wounds and was rushed to the Mother and Child Hospital at Kasoa for medical attention.

However, he was later pronounced dead by the medical authorities.

The Police said Benlord Ababio was currently in custody assisting Police investigation.

It said the leadership of the Police Service was in touch with the leadership of the Ghana Armed Forces as investigation into the incident continued.

GNA

Share this:

WhatsApp

Post



Email

