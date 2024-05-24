One dead, three injured after lightning strikes French football pitch

Paris, May 24, (dpa/GNA) – One person died and at least three were injured after a lightning bolt struck a football pitch in northern France.

The accident occurred on Thursday evening at a stadium in Courrières, a small town near Lens, the newspaper La Voix du Nord reported.

According to the police, the deceased is a 33-year-old football coach. Despite intensive efforts, he could not be resuscitated after suffering a cardiac arrest.

Emergency services were present at the scene with a large group.

Two people were taken to hospital in a serious condition with pain in their upper bodies, while another person suffered leg burns.

According to reports, 33 people witnessed the lightning bolt.

The French weather service had issued a severe weather warning for several areas in France on Thursday.

GNA

Share this:

WhatsApp

Post



Email

